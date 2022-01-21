It took a lot of effort and self-control to get our first mortgage.

Connor Coombe-Whitlock, an i money reporter, and his fiancée were fortunate enough to complete the purchase of their first home before lenders tightened their lending standards.

I’ll admit that my home-buying experience was probably a lot less stressful than what many people go through.

This is largely – or entirely – due to my perfect fiancée, who not only has the patience of a saint in dealing with me, but also practices due diligence that would put most regulators to shame.

Every detail of our first home purchase was meticulously planned out in a spreadsheet and, for all intents and purposes, handled by a professional.

For my part, all I had to do was follow her instructions and transfer my funds to the location she indicated.

Despite these advantages, it took a tremendous amount of effort and restraint to get to this point.

I started saving for a house deposit as soon as I was old enough to open a bank account, having been taught that owning a home was the pinnacle of British success.

Over the course of about 15 years, I had saved as much as I could, which was difficult for a young 20-something receiving his first Christmas bonuses.

Despite having years of unspent wealth on travel and general merriment, I could only just about afford a decent home when the time came.

We were able to afford a humble – yet beautiful – two-bedroom home on the outskirts of London with my half-respectable deposit and my partner’s.

We were able to secure a good two-year deal with the help of a diligent broker, which was below the current rate of inflation.

But it felt like I was being mugged all the way up until I finally got the keys.

Every week, someone – the surveyor, the valuer, the solicitor, the credit checker, and so on – presented us with a new bill for something we didn’t realize we needed.

I’m concerned for those hoping to get on the property ladder now, given the news of stricter lending criteria.

We simply could not afford to have more stringent rules in place, or at the very least, we would have had to drastically reduce our expectations.

While we don’t need to remortgage anytime soon, I’m terrified to think about what options I’ll have when the time comes.

I doubt I’m the only one who is concerned.

