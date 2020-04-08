Italy and the Netherlands continue to disagree on the use of the European emergency fund NOW

After hours of consultations with the Eurogroup, Minister Wopke Hoekstra (Finance) maintains his position that the hundreds of billions from the European emergency fund ESM can only be used if they are subject to economic reforms. Italy and the Netherlands are diametrically opposed to this point.

“No agreement has yet been reached on the use of the ESM. The ESM is the ultimate remedy for when a country threatens to face serious financial and economic problems,” Hoekstra wrote on Wednesday morning. Twitter.

“The Netherlands is prepared to use the ESM for corona medical costs in these exceptional circumstances,” said the minister. He also thinks it is “wise to link up with taking economic measures.”

Italy, in particular, which has been hit hard by the corona crisis and has seen the economy deteriorate further, wants to be able to unconditionally request aid from the EUR 410 billion emergency fund. Other Northern European euro countries such as Germany, Austria and Finland are said to be on the side of the Netherlands.

Negotiations could not prevent failure of the Eurogroup

The Eurogroup, the collection of the nineteen finance ministers in the eurozone, started a video meeting on Tuesday afternoon, but soon the central discussion was stopped several times to force a breakthrough through private parties. That did not work, so the meeting was moved to Thursday.

Eurobonds, the joint issue of European debt securities, seemed to play a less significant role. Southern European countries, including France and Belgium, want this instrument to be rigged temporarily, but that is out of the question for the Netherlands. “The Netherlands was, is and remains against eurobonds, because it increases risks in Europe instead of reducing them,” Hoekstra said on Twitter. According to the minister, a majority of the euro countries feel the same way.