It’s a risky business to rely solely on property wealth to fund retirement.

It can be risky to rely solely on property wealth to fund retirement.

Despite the fact that house prices have skyrocketed, property is subject to wild swings in inflation.

According to Halifax data, the housing market had a stellar year in 2021, with the average property price rising 9.8% in just 12 months, bringing the average value of a British home to a record high of £276,091 in December.

It’s no surprise, then, that one in every five homeowners considering how they’ll pay for their retirement plans will use their home as a cash machine, withdrawing some of the capital reserves they hope to accumulate in the interim to cover living expenses in their golden years.

One in ten people wants to downsize their home, nine percent wants to sell their home, and six percent says they’ll use equity to fund their retirement by taking out a lifetime mortgage.

According to the findings of a survey of 4,000 adults planning for retirement by Legal and General Home Finance, a third of those who aren’t yet retired own a home but have less than £10,000 in their pension pot.

Another 22% of people do not have any pension savings.

“The significant increase in house prices in recent years has likely shifted many people’s expectations of the role property wealth will eventually play in supporting their retirement,” said Claire Singleton, chief executive of Legal and General Home Finance.

“In the future, we believe that using your home to fund your retirement will become more common.”

LandG estimates that the average homeowner could access over £72,988 in equity release based on current house prices in England and Wales.

That figure could be higher if house prices continue to rise, which they are expected to do in 2022 though at a slower pace.

According to LandG research, seven out of ten people over 65 are already reliant on the State pension as their primary source of income while also being homeowners.

“Our findings also show that a large number of people in retirement are on a fixed income and could benefit from the likely increases in the value of their homes,” Ms Singleton added.

“It’s critical that we address the apprehension some people still have about using cash from their homes to help them improve their financial situation.”

