Jack Ma’s online bank is planning a $ 282 billion credit frenzy

(Bloomberg) – With China’s free fall economy and millions of small businesses running out of money, billionaire Jack Ma’s online credit platform has entered crisis mode.

It was the middle of February, just before the Chinese Coronavirus outbreak peaked, and MYbank had to decide whether to reduce its exposure or continue to lend. After a two-day marathon of calls and emails from self-isolation, the company’s executives agreed with 25 partner banks on a potentially risky strategy: cutting interest rates and turning on credit taps like never before.

MYbank is now on track to lend new $ 2 trillion yuan ($ 282 billion) to small and medium-sized businesses this year, an increase of almost 18% over 2019. “Given the virus outbreak, we haven’t lowered our credit business goals,” said Jin Xiaolong, the company’s president, in an interview.

While the increase in lending coincides with the Chinese government’s efforts to resuscitate the world’s second largest economy from its pandemic slump, it poses a high risk to MYbank and its largest shareholder, Ma’s Ant Financial.

This year’s crisis is the first major stress test of MYbank’s credit algorithms, which analyzes real-time payments and other data to assess borrowers who often lack collateral and credit history. If the urge to boost lending leads to an increase in defaults, this could mean less profit for MYbank and therefore for Ant, who is planning a possible IPO.

“The model has yet to be tested in a full credit cycle,” said Wang Haimei, an analyst with Shanghai-based research firm WDZJ, which specializes in online credit.

MYbank is an integral part of Ant’s so-called open banking strategy, which also includes a consumer credit platform and a technology company that sells cloud computing and other infrastructure to lenders. Ant is on track to generate 65% of its revenue from these services by 2021, up from around 35% in 2017, a person familiar with the matter.

Before the corona virus brought parts of the Chinese economy to a standstill in the first quarter, MYbank announced that its 3,000-variable risk management system kept the defaults at only 1.3% of total loans. While Jin refused to provide an updated arrears figure, he said a recent surge was within his “expected range”.

“Some small businesses are experiencing operational difficulties and the loan repayment rate has not been as high as before,” Jin said, adding that credit quality was “mostly healthy” in February and March. MYbank finances part of its loans with its own capital, but other lenders also use the platform to reach smaller borrowers that they have historically avoided.

“Given the desperate financing of SMEs when they come out of the pandemic and try to resume normal production, profitability shouldn’t be our top priority,” said Jin. “We also noticed that more and more banks are asking us about using Ant’s risk management technologies and partnering with our platform so that we can support more needy SMEs together.”

According to official figures, the Chinese banking system’s bad credit ratio rose 0.06 percentage points to 2.04% in March compared to the previous month, even when lenders deferred or rolled over payments for loans totaling 1.5 trillion yuan. Overdue microfinance loans at China Merchants Bank Co., one of the country’s largest small business lenders, have almost doubled to 6.2 billion yuan in the first quarter since the end of last year.

Whether arrears become a bigger problem depends on how quickly China’s economy recovers from its 6.8% decline in the first quarter. The decline in global demand is likely to remain a headwind in the coming months, but Jin sees signs of optimism as the country withdraws its anti-virus measures.

“We can see companies recover in March,” said Jin. “We are confident that we can lend more than 2 trillion yuan this year.”

