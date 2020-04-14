Japan stocks higher at close of trade; Nikkei 225 up 3.13%

Investing.com – Japan stocks were higher after the close on Tuesday, as gains in the Paper & Pulp, Railway & Bus and Real Estate sectors led shares higher.
At the close in Tokyo, the Nikkei 225 gained 3.13% to hit a new 1-month high.
The best performers of the session on the Nikkei 225 were Familymart Ltd (T:8028), which rose 9.26% or 157.0 points to trade at 1853.0 at the close. Meanwhile, Yaskawa Electric Corp. (T:6506) added 7.53% or 230.0 points to end at 3285.0 and Recruit Holdings Co Ltd (T:6098) was up 6.96% or 175.0 points to 2689.5 in late trade.
The worst performers of the session were Shimizu Corp. (T:1803), which fell 2.79% or 23.0 points to trade at 800.0 at the close. Takashimaya Co., Ltd. (T:8233) declined 2.71% or 26.0 points to end at 933.0 and Taisei Corp. (T:1801) was down 2.60% or 85.0 points to 3180.0.
Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Tokyo Stock Exchange by 2824 to 818 and 125 ended unchanged.
The Nikkei Volatility, which measures the implied volatility of Nikkei 225 options, was unchanged 0.00% to 42.56.
Crude oil for May delivery was up 0.45% or 0.10 to $22.51 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in June rose 1.01% or 0.32 to hit $32.06 a barrel, while the June Gold Futures contract rose 0.14% or 2.40 to trade at $1763.80 a troy ounce.
USD/JPY was down 0.04% to 107.72, while EUR/JPY rose 0.10% to 117.71.
The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.04% at 99.295.