Japan stocks higher at close of trade; Nikkei 225 up 3.13%

Investing.com – Japan stocks were higher after the close on Tuesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Tokyo, the gained 3.13% to hit a new 1-month high.

The best performers of the session on the were Familymart Ltd (T: ), which rose 9.26% or 157.0 points to trade at 1853.0 at the close. Meanwhile, Yaskawa Electric Corp. (T: ) added 7.53% or 230.0 points to end at 3285.0 and Recruit Holdings Co Ltd (T: ) was up 6.96% or 175.0 points to 2689.5 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Shimizu Corp. (T: ), which fell 2.79% or 23.0 points to trade at 800.0 at the close. Takashimaya Co., Ltd. (T: ) declined 2.71% or 26.0 points to end at 933.0 and Taisei Corp. (T: ) was down 2.60% or 85.0 points to 3180.0.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Tokyo Stock Exchange by 2824 to 818 and 125 ended unchanged.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nikkei 225 options, was unchanged 0.00% to 42.56.

Crude oil for May delivery was up 0.45% or 0.10 to $22.51 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in June rose 1.01% or 0.32 to hit $32.06 a barrel, while the June Gold Futures contract rose 0.14% or 2.40 to trade at $1763.80 a troy ounce.

USD/JPY was down 0.04% to 107.72, while EUR/JPY rose 0.10% to 117.71.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.04% at 99.295.