Japan stocks higher at close of trade; Nikkei 225 up 8.13%

Investing.com – Japan stocks were higher after the close on Wednesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Tokyo, the rose 8.13%.

The best performers of the session on the were Tokyu Fudosan (T: ), which rose 19.76% or 100.0 points to trade at 606.0 at the close. Meanwhile, Sumitomo Realty & Development Co. (T: ) added 19.73% or 500.0 points to end at 3034.0 and Tokyo Tatemono Co., Ltd. (T: ) was up 16.92% or 179.0 points to 1237.0 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Unitika, Ltd. (T: ), which fell 1.47% or 4.0 points to trade at 269.0 at the close. Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (T: ) declined 1.03% or 120.0 points to end at 11530.0 and Takashimaya Co., Ltd. (T: ) was up 0.30% or 3.0 points to 1013.0.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Tokyo Stock Exchange by 3601 to 169 and 50 ended unchanged.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nikkei 225 options, was unchanged 0.00% to 54.47.

Crude oil for May delivery was up 3.17% or 0.76 to $24.77 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in May rose 2.25% or 0.61 to hit $27.76 a barrel, while the April Gold Futures contract rose 0.09% or 1.50 to trade at $1662.30 a troy ounce.

USD/JPY was up 0.07% to 111.28, while EUR/JPY rose 0.39% to 120.43.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.67% at 101.560.