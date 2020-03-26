Japan stocks higher at close of trade; Nikkei 225 up 8.13%

Investing.com – Japan stocks were higher after the close on Wednesday, as gains in the Paper & Pulp, Railway & Bus and Real Estate sectors led shares higher.
At the close in Tokyo, the Nikkei 225 rose 8.13%.
The best performers of the session on the Nikkei 225 were Tokyu Fudosan (T:3289), which rose 19.76% or 100.0 points to trade at 606.0 at the close. Meanwhile, Sumitomo Realty & Development Co. (T:8830) added 19.73% or 500.0 points to end at 3034.0 and Tokyo Tatemono Co., Ltd. (T:8804) was up 16.92% or 179.0 points to 1237.0 in late trade.
The worst performers of the session were Unitika, Ltd. (T:3103), which fell 1.47% or 4.0 points to trade at 269.0 at the close. Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (T:4519) declined 1.03% or 120.0 points to end at 11530.0 and Takashimaya Co., Ltd. (T:8233) was up 0.30% or 3.0 points to 1013.0.
Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Tokyo Stock Exchange by 3601 to 169 and 50 ended unchanged.
The Nikkei Volatility, which measures the implied volatility of Nikkei 225 options, was unchanged 0.00% to 54.47.
Crude oil for May delivery was up 3.17% or 0.76 to $24.77 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in May rose 2.25% or 0.61 to hit $27.76 a barrel, while the April Gold Futures contract rose 0.09% or 1.50 to trade at $1662.30 a troy ounce.
USD/JPY was up 0.07% to 111.28, while EUR/JPY rose 0.39% to 120.43.
The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.67% at 101.560.