Japan stocks lower at close of trade; Nikkei 225 down 2.33%

Investing.com – Japan stocks were lower after the close on Monday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Tokyo, the lost 2.33%.

The best performers of the session on the were Aeon Co., Ltd. (T: ), which rose 2.96% or 62.5 points to trade at 2176.0 at the close. Meanwhile, Yamato Holdings Co., Ltd. (T: ) added 2.30% or 43.0 points to end at 1911.0 and Inpex Corp. (T: ) was up 1.52% or 9.9 points to 662.5 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Recruit Holdings Co Ltd (T: ), which fell 7.99% or 218.5 points to trade at 2514.5 at the close. Familymart Ltd (T: ) declined 7.17% or 131.0 points to end at 1696.0 and Toyota Tsusho Corp. (T: ) was down 7.10% or 175.0 points to 2291.0.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Tokyo Stock Exchange by 2511 to 1089 and 160 ended unchanged.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nikkei 225 options, was unchanged 0.00% to 41.18.

Crude oil for May delivery was up 1.93% or 0.44 to $23.20 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in June rose 1.08% or 0.34 to hit $31.82 a barrel, while the June Gold Futures contract fell 0.49% or 8.60 to trade at $1744.20 a troy ounce.

USD/JPY was down 0.59% to 107.82, while EUR/JPY fell 0.37% to 118.19.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.35% at 99.155.