Japan stocks lower at close of trade; Nikkei 225 down 2.33%

Investing.com – Japan stocks were lower after the close on Monday, as losses in the Paper & Pulp, Railway & Bus and Real Estate sectors led shares lower.
At the close in Tokyo, the Nikkei 225 lost 2.33%.
The best performers of the session on the Nikkei 225 were Aeon Co., Ltd. (T:8267), which rose 2.96% or 62.5 points to trade at 2176.0 at the close. Meanwhile, Yamato Holdings Co., Ltd. (T:9064) added 2.30% or 43.0 points to end at 1911.0 and Inpex Corp. (T:1605) was up 1.52% or 9.9 points to 662.5 in late trade.
The worst performers of the session were Recruit Holdings Co Ltd (T:6098), which fell 7.99% or 218.5 points to trade at 2514.5 at the close. Familymart Ltd (T:8028) declined 7.17% or 131.0 points to end at 1696.0 and Toyota Tsusho Corp. (T:8015) was down 7.10% or 175.0 points to 2291.0.
Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Tokyo Stock Exchange by 2511 to 1089 and 160 ended unchanged.
The Nikkei Volatility, which measures the implied volatility of Nikkei 225 options, was unchanged 0.00% to 41.18.
Crude oil for May delivery was up 1.93% or 0.44 to $23.20 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in June rose 1.08% or 0.34 to hit $31.82 a barrel, while the June Gold Futures contract fell 0.49% or 8.60 to trade at $1744.20 a troy ounce.
USD/JPY was down 0.59% to 107.82, while EUR/JPY fell 0.37% to 118.19.
The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.35% at 99.155.