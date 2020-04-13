Japanese Crypto Exchange DeCurret Issues $25 Million in New Shares

DeCurret, the exchange promoting cryptocurrency to be used as a payment method for Japan’s massive public transportation system, just restructured its capital.

According to an April 10 press release by the crypto exchange, DeCurret announced that it had issued new shares worth 2.75 billion yen — approximately $25 million — in a third-party allocation of shares. The company plans to use the capital to “enhance transaction services for existing virtual currencies” and to promote the “expansion of digital currency and settlement services”.

Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph