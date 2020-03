The number of retail investors registering for an account with Japanese cryptocurrency exchange bitbank spiked by 40% in the week after the bloodbath.

The March 12 meltdown saw the price of Bitcoin (BTC) drop to a new 2020 low at $3,775. An official blog post by bitbank market analyst Yuya Hasegawa reveals that Bitcoin trade volume and account registrations both saw a significant surge in the wake of the crash.

Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph