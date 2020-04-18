Japan’s house building corporations are attacking globally

Tokyo Yoshihiro Nakai normally sells prefabricated houses in Japan. But at the American electronics fair CES, the president of Sekisui House, Japan’s largest manufacturer of private homes, was on stage as a speaker in Las Vegas. He introduced something that his company considers unique: a house that uses sensors to measure the breathing and pulse of its residents without contact.

The Japanese have dubbed their system “In-Home Early Detection Network”, or HED-Net for short. And Nakai explains how the house should help people in an aging society: “If the system detects abnormal behavior that indicates an acute illness, a call center is alerted.”

The system is the first step in the concept of a “house platform” that Sekisui House presented at CES last year. The Japanese understand this to be a smart, flexible house that collects residents ‘data and at the same time can be easily adapted to new technology and residents’ needs. The first variant of the house will be launched in Japan this month.

The appearance of Sekisui House is no accident. It stands for a new trend in the large Japanese house building industry, in which groups such as the car manufacturer Toyota and the electronics manufacturer Panasonic are also prominently involved. While serial house building in countries like Germany is just beginning, in Japan it has long been an integral part of house building. The Japanese are moving forward with digitization and are now increasingly expanding into the international market.

The advantage of Japan is recognized by the Japanese architecture professor Masa Noguchi, who teaches at Melbourne University: “The market for prefabricated houses in Japan is fundamentally different from that in other countries.” It starts with the size: Of the 905,000 apartments, the were completed in Japan in 2019, around 140,000 residential units were built in series.

For comparison: In Germany, the number is not even shown in the public statistics. Experts speak of a negligible proportion. In Sweden, prefabricated houses dominated the market, but they would not match the quality of the one-off productions, says Noguchi.

Technical advantage

The market for prefabricated real estate is not only large in Japan. “It is also technologically innovative,” says Noguchi. Some large corporations such as Toyota Home, Panasonic Homes, Sekisui House or Daiwa House dominate the business. “It is very important that many house building groups maintain their own research departments and develop their own technology,” explains Noguchi. It is not just about making the buildings earthquake-proof. They are developing more and more fully networked, self-sufficient houses that can meet the energy needs of the house on site with solar and fuel cells.

As the number of new buildings shrinks with aging society, Japanese prefabricated house manufacturers are beginning to export their technology. “It’s a matter of survival for them,” says Noguchi.

Rowa Takeda, a manager of the planning department of Toyota Home, a former subsidiary of the car manufacturer Toyota, can confirm this: “All manufacturers of prefabricated houses, including our company, are renewing their business portfolios and shifting the focus from residential to warehouse, commercial and others Non-residential buildings as well as business abroad. “

Sekisui House, after all a group with a turnover of 20 billion euros, is already active in Australia, Great Britain and the USA. Through its US subsidiary Woodside Homes, the company is launching a home in America this year that is advertised as particularly sustainable and resistant to natural disasters.

Technologies would be used, “which are very different from anything that the American home construction industry has used so far,” says the company. For example, the company developed a porcelain facade that is designed to provide greater fire protection.

The pioneer of the Japanese prefabricated house industry, the construction group Daiwa House, generates around six percent of its sales in Australia, China, the USA and Southeast Asia with 2.1 billion euros, albeit mostly with large residential high-rise projects. However, in January the Japanese acquired 60 percent of the shares in the California real estate developer and house builder Trumark Companies, which the company now plans to expand with further investments.

In addition, a third prefabricated construction giant with global ambitions has just emerged from a large-scale merger. The car manufacturer Toyota and the electronics group Panasonic merged their house builders Toyota Home – which has been Japan’s third largest prefabricated house brand Misawa since 2017 – and Panasonic Homes (PanaHome) under the umbrella of the holding company Prime Life Technologies (PLT).

Hiroyuki Ariyama, board member of PanaHome, leaves no doubt about the ambition of the Japanese: PLT’s aim is to create networked cities that combine real estate and mobility and can thus react to trends such as declining population numbers.

First smart cities

With the “Fujisawa Sustainable Smart Town”, the electronics group Panasonic has already created a fully networked single-family housing development, the houses of which are equipped and networked with fuel and solar cells, batteries, sophisticated energy management and control systems.

But the newly formed team is also part of Toyota’s mega-project in the “Woven City”. It is intended to create a small town with apartment blocks, single-family houses, autonomous driving services, many robot helpers and a data platform for the smart city.

Toyota is promoting the project in Japan as an outdoor laboratory for the life and mobility of the future. But the technology should also be implemented abroad. Last month, the car maker and Japan’s largest telecommunications company NTT entered into a capital alliance to develop a common smart city platform.

NTT is already carrying out various smart city projects around the world. And NTT boss Jun Sawada now promised: “The platform will spread from Woven City all over the world.”

Given the mutual equity investment of € 1.7 billion each, auto analyst Takaki Nakanishi believes that these are not just distant visions. He did not expect Toyota to go to great lengths on the Smart City project. “But it is surprising that the two companies suddenly entered into a capital alliance of this size,” said Nakanishi. “It’s a decision to go ahead at full speed.”

Nakanishi is even wondering whether the Japanese duo will be able to stand up to Google and Chinese companies in the smart city market. Because in NTT he sees a strong partner for Toyota. The new house building company PLT can hope to expand globally with Toyota and NTT.

Promotion to the upper class

Building global house building groups would be the culmination of a long development that began in 1959. At that time, Daiwa House launched a small study room that homeowners could place on the property. Schools and prefabricated houses followed, says architecture professor Noguchi. Other manufacturers followed the trend.

In the early days, it was a matter of creating inexpensive living space in the rapidly growing megacities of Japan as quickly and efficiently as possible, regardless of whether it was apartment blocks or single-family houses. Between 1950 and 1970, Tokyo’s population almost doubled to 11.6 million people.

Something similar happened with other metropolises like Osaka, Yokohama and Nagoya. Japan has a total of 14 million cities. In Germany, only Berlin, Hamburg, Munich and Cologne belong to this category.

Laboratory for the smart city and the mobility of the future by the Danish architecture firm Bjarke Ingels Group. (Photo: ddp / ZUMA) Model of the Toyota “Woven City” mega project

The result of the rapid and planned housing construction was an extensive standardization of floor plans and also essential “components” of an apartment. No rental apartment is offered without a fitted kitchen. At best, tenants have to buy a gas stove with a fish grill and a refrigerator. There is often also space for an additional cupboard.

Bathrooms are also standardized, for example with a shower zone in front of the bathtub, where the residents clean themselves in front of the bath. The components are mass-produced. Elaborate hand-tiled designs are the absolute exception in Japan.

For comparison: A type approval that provides standards for serial residential construction was only decided in Germany last year. Now it has to be adopted by the federal states in the respective model building regulations. Only then is it guaranteed that the same type of building only has to be approved once in all of Germany.

Today, German producers are trying to free themselves from the image of delivering unsightly mass-produced goods. The Japanese producers dealt with this as early as the 1970s. “The result was an innovation in the business model,” explains architecture expert Noguchi.

Bulk with options

The manufacturer Mizawa developed modules from which customers could put their dream home together. Like Lego. Many prefabricated houses looked exactly like this: a cluster of cuboids. But Mizawa’s design and production system caught the eye of the American management consultant Stanley Davis, who coined the term “mass customization” in the 1980s, i.e. individualized mass production.

At Toyota Home, it works a bit like car production. The modules consist of large steel frames. Using a crane, they are immersed in a deep zinc bath to protect the wearer against rust for decades. Other workstations are followed by exterior and interior finishing with insulation, formwork, power and water pipes, windows, sockets and wallpaper.

The Toyota Home brand alone builds 6,000 residential units per year. The philosophy here is similar to that of car construction, explains Toyota manager Takeda. Through controlled production in the factory, high-precision construction, short construction times, high security against earthquakes or fire with living comfort and a long-term guarantee can be guaranteed. An additional argument is the growing shortage of construction workers.

This pays off: While the market with simple wooden scaffolding houses is dominated by small, mostly local construction companies, the prefabricated house method is popular for medium to high-quality houses, reports the PanaHome board member Ariyama.

Because experts expect a slight but continuous decline in completions in Japan, manufacturers are expanding their business areas. So far, they have made money with advice, inspections and regular maintenance work. Now they are supplementing their portfolio with renovations, the sale or rental of existing houses and apartments.

Between crisis and opportunity

With the corona pandemic, the next challenge threatens to shake up their growth plans. In the short term, it delays the completion of houses because the supply of materials from China is slow. The long-term influence is still open.

The opportunity for the big house builders lies in politics, which started a few years ago to promote long-lasting houses. So far, single-family houses have been demolished and rebuilt after less than 30 years on average.

Recently, the houses should not only last longer. For climate protection, from 2030 all new buildings should become so-called zero-emission houses, which generate as much energy as they consume.

The prefabricated house groups already offer these houses. You are therefore already thinking one step ahead. In the future, Nakai wants to integrate software and services or even blockchain-based rental apartment services at Sekisui House.

By using the basic technology of cryptocurrencies, services could be automated and maintenance and transactions could be entered transparently in a digital register. “Research and development and innovation are our essence and our genes”, a manager from Sekisui House sums up the self-image of the Japanese house building groups.

