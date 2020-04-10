Jim Chanos says Tesla should act like an automaker, not a tech company

(Bloomberg) – Short seller Jim Chanos predicted Tesla Inc. will lose money again this year and believes investors will ultimately trade the stock more like a carmaker than a technology company.

“It has to fire people like a car company, not a Silicon Valley software company,” said Chanos, president of Kynikos Associates, about Tesla on Bloomberg Television. “There are production facilities like a car company. It has a lot of debt like a car company. So investors can try to convince themselves that this is a software company or a leading technology company. Unfortunately, the numbers believe that. “

Chanos has been publicly Short Tesla for several years. When the electric car maker was about to partner with SolarCity Corp. in September 2016, together, he said the combined company would be a “walking bankruptcy”. When CEO Elon Musk struggled to ramp up production of the Model 3 sedan in late 2017, Chanos predicted that Tesla was “on the way to a wall.”

Almost a year later, Musk admitted that Tesla had narrowly avoided bankruptcy, even though the company is now on a much firmer footing. It sells the Model 3 in quantities that no other automaker has seen with an electric vehicle, and two-quarters of the profit made the shares rise from late last year to mid-February.

While the spread of the corona virus wiped out a slew of earnings, the stock was still up 37% this year and 125% since October 23 when the company reported earnings for the third quarter of last year.

“So far,” Chanos said, betting on Tesla, “it wasn’t the right call, I admit.”

