Joe Biden dismisses accusations of sexual assault of former collaborator

Democratic candidate for the White House Joe Biden officially denied accusations of sexual assault of a former collaborator dating back to the 1990s. “These (allegations) are not true. It never happened, ”said the former vice president, who was in a hurry to respond personally. He proclaimed his innocence by speaking on the American channel MSNBC.

Tara Reade, 56, accuses Joe Biden, 77, of having sexually assaulted her in a corridor of the United States Congress, when he was a senator. The former right-hand man of Barack Obama had recalled, Wednesday evening, his engagement in the fight against violence made against women and sexual assault.

The affair deafened for several days all his other announcements. Thursday, he announced the names of personalities who will help him choose the woman who would become, in the event of victory, the first vice-president of the United States. They are Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, a former senator, Christopher J. Dodd, an elected member of the House of Representatives, Lisa Blunt, and a former vice-presidential and Senate adviser, Cynthia C. Hogan.

Choose a quadra or fiftieth vice-president

The complex selection process, which must include a careful examination of each candidate’s past and background, could last until July. Among the big names in circulation: senators Kamala Harris and Amy Klobuchar, Stacey Abrams, who had tried in 2018 to become the first black woman governor of the United States, or even the governor of Michigan, Gretchen Whitmer. All are between 46 and 59, an important point since Joe Biden, 77, would be the oldest president to enter the White House.

President Donald Trump, himself the subject of several harassment and sexual assault charges in recent years, said on Thursday that he had been “falsely accused many times”. “These could be false accusations,” he said of the one targeting his Democratic rival. “I think he should answer it,” he added.