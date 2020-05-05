Joe Russo Confirms ‘Extraction 2’ is Coming on Netflix; But Will Chris Hemsworth Return as Tyler Rake?

Netflix’s Extraction has become a massive hit with millions of households watching it on the weekend it was released. With intense combat scenes and an impressive one-shot action sequence, fans wanted more. And it seems like their wish has been granted by Netflix.





According to a report by Deadline, Joe Russo, the Avengers and Extraction writer, is working on the script for another installment of the film, and the deal will be made with the streaming service once the script is finished.

AGBO, the company owned by Joe and Anthony Russo, is already working on the second Extraction film. And the brothers are confident that fellow Avengers alum, Sam Hargrave, will return and direct the movie.

They are also hopeful that Chris Hemsworth will return and reprise his role as Tyler Rake, a soldier-turned-mercenary who accepts high-stakes jobs.

With that in mind, will the second Extraction movie be a sequel or a prequel?

As fans know, Hemsworth’s character, Tyler Rake, was shot in the neck near the end of the movie. But he falls into a river, and his fate wasn’t exactly clear–especially with the ominous scene at the end of the movie.

If Hargrave and Russo are to be asked, they preferred Rake dead as that was what they initially intended. Nevertheless, they left the ending open, so it’s possible that Rake managed to survive his wound and will be back. And it’s also possible that the second installment will a sequel, taking place after events in Dhaka.

However, Russo isn’t sure where the story will go yet. “The deal is closed for me to write Extraction 2, and we are in the formative stages of what the story can be,” he said. “We’re not committing yet to whether that story goes forward or backward in time. We left a big loose ending that leaves question marks for the audience.”

Until Russo finishes the script, no one is sure where the story will go and of Chris Hemsworth will be back for his now-iconic role. No deal has been signed with Hemsworth yet, but he appears to be keen to reprise the role.

The Thor actor himself weighed in on the ambiguous ending with IGN, saying that it’s “weird” seeing himself die on screen.

Also, he likes Russo’s take on Extraction’s ending, explaining that he loves the ambiguity, and fans can choose the ending they want. Plus, he also likes Russo’s explanation of how the ending meant that Ovi was going to be okay, regardless of whether it was his imagination or if Rake was really alive.

Nevertheless, the Avengers star admitted that he didn’t know whether his character was really dead or alive.

Fans won’t know until the story is set and Russo and his team are ready to share some details about the installment. For now, anything is possible–especially with a prequel as they could easily bring back Rake’s past and how he turned into a mercenary for hire.

Extraction is the most-watched original Netflix feature film to date, streamed by 90 million households, according to the platform.

