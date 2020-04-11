Joint call landlords and shopkeepers: suspend rent for three months

The trade associations of real estate investors and real estate owners are calling on their supporters to suspend the rents of retailers for three months from April. That is the result of an agreement with retailers.

At the end of March, the real estate sector already made a call to postpone the payment of the rent until April 20. So today’s call continues. The suspension must concern at least 50 percent of the rent, the agreement states, and where necessary 75 or 100 percent. And that only applies when the loss of turnover is a direct result of the corona crisis. Remission will only be negotiable if the actual impact is clear after three months.

Other points that were included in the deal are that retailers no longer impose unilateral payment arrangements on the landlord. This has happened recently, mainly due to large chains such as Ici Paris XL and HEMA.

Not binding

The agreement is not binding. Retailers still have to work out with their landlords. Those negotiations are now underway across the country. That works differently. Some landlords have already waived part of the rent, others demand full rent for the coming months. The purpose of this agreement is to guide those negotiations.

NOS talks with landlords, lawyers, intermediaries and tenants in recent weeks show that what is possible is mainly looked at at an individual level.

1.5 meter society

The Dutch Banking Association and the Ministry of Economic Affairs were also at the table during the negotiations. Banks have previously indicated that they would grant repayments to entrepreneurs with financing of up to 2.5 million euros for six months. This applies to both landlords and retailers. The ministry hopes that other real estate financiers do the same, to give extra air to landlords.

Minister Wiebes and State Secretary Keijzer are happy with the agreement. “The real estate and retail sector have managed to find each other in these difficult times. This is a nice first step, and an example for other sectors. In this way, our entrepreneurs can continue to do business as much as possible in the 1.5-meter society where we sit in now. “

catering industry

The problem of rents also plays a role in the catering industry. There are 40,000 catering entrepreneurs in the Netherlands, and they have seen their turnover evaporate due to the forced closure. But trade association Koninklijke Horeca Nederland (KHN) has not sat at the table during these negotiations. The trade association says it wants to approach it in its own way.

Four days ago, KHN called on landlords to share the financial burden. “Only postponement of rent is not a solution in this case, it is unlikely that a company that has been battered out of this crisis will be able to make up for the losses. The lost turnover will no longer be able to make up for”, the call said.

Talks and negotiations between catering entrepreneurs and landlords are ongoing, says KHN director Beljaarts. “We see good things happening, but there are also owners who still don’t want to cooperate.”