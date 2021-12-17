JPMorgan agrees to pay (dollar)200 million in compensation for record failures and improper communication.

JPMorgan has agreed to pay (dollar)200 million in compensation for record failures and improper communication.

According to the head of the US regulator, there were previously unofficial channel violations in financial markets.

JPMorgan Securities, a subsidiary of the US-based multinational investment bank and financial services firm, has been charged by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) with widespread and long-standing failures by the firm and its employees to maintain and preserve communications, according to the SEC.

According to the US market watchdog, the company admitted that its actions violated federal securities laws and agreed to pay a (dollar)125 million penalty.

“Unfortunately, we’ve seen financial market violations committed using unofficial communication channels in the past,” said SEC Chair Gary Gensler.

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) also filed and settled charges against JPMorgan Chase and its subsidiary for failing to keep, preserve, and produce records that were required to be kept.

“The order finds that JPMorgan employees, including senior executives, have communicated both internally and externally on unapproved channels since at least July 2015, including via personal text messages and WhatsApp messages,” according to the CFTC.

JPMorgan will pay a (dollar)75 million civil monetary penalty, according to the statement.