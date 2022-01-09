Junior ISAs: Why it’s a Good Idea for New Parents to Put Money Aside for Their Children’s Future

Junior ISAs: Why it’s Important for New Parents to Put Money Aside for Their Children’s Future
‘Shares are likely to be the better option if you start saving when your child is young.’
Thousands of parents of newborn babies face the same dilemma each year: where to save money for their children’s future. Putting aside small sums early in a child’s life can make a big difference.
If you want to save until your child turns 18 for university fees, a down payment on their first home, or even their first car, a Junior Isa – also known as a Jisa – is the place to start.
These accounts allow you to save up to £9,000 in a tax year.
It must be opened by a parent, but other adults can arrange to deposit money with them as well.
On their 18th birthday, the child receives the money, which is tax-free.
You can put the money in a cash Jisa, invest it in stocks, or do both.
Cash Junior Isas are far and away the most common.
Parents opened 706,000 cash accounts in the tax year that ends in 2020, more than double the 317,000 share accounts.
Experts warn, however, that parents who open the cash version for a newborn child are missing out on a chance to save more money.
If you start saving when your child is young, stocks are likely to be the better option.
The value can rise or fall, but history shows that stocks outperform cash over time.
Although there are no guarantees, of course.
You can buy investments using a DIY service if you have a computer, tablet, or smartphone.
AJ Bell, Hargreaves Lansdown, Interactive Investor (ii), and Fidelity International, for example, provide a wealth of research to assist you in deciding where to invest your child’s money.
According to AJ Bell data, putting aside £100 per month for the past ten years and investing in leading British companies would have resulted in a pot worth £16,316 today.
The figure would be just £12,680 in a cash version earning a typical 1% annual return.
On DIY platforms, the minimum investment is often as low as £25 per month, or you can invest as little as £100 in one go.
Junior cash ISAs compared
Coventry Building Society and Tesco Bank, both at 2.25 per cent, are among the most generous Junior Cash Isas. Also check out small local societies which often pay top rates, such as Bath and Loughborough at 2.5 per cent.
If you want to dip into the money for your child before they reach 18, use a children’s savings account. Halifax Kids’ Monthly Saver is aimed at adults wanting to put money away for a child aged 15 or younger. It pays 2.5 per cent on £10 to £100 a month for a yearly saving plan. You have access to the money after the year and you can start a new plan annually.
Also aimed at adults are Lloyds Child Saver, Halifax Kids’ Saver and Bank of Scotland Children’s Saver, which let you take money out at any time. They pay one per cent on balances up to £5,000 while Barclays Children’s Savings pays 1.51 per cent.
If you just want a basic savings account in your child’s name, the best deals generally come from your local building society. Principality Building Society pays 2.35 per cent, Leeds 1.35 per cent and Skipton 1.3 per cent. Any interest earned outside an Isa is taxable, but children, like adults, have a personal allowance (£12,500 for this tax year) that they can earn before tax is payable. However, if interest they earn is more than £100 a year from money given by a parent, all the interest will be treated as the parent’s and taxed accordingly.
Alternatively, you can take a punt on Premium Bonds run by the government-sponsored bank National Savings & Investment. Parents, family and friends can buy bonds for children under the age of 16. You can put in between £25 and £50,000 per child.
There’s no interest, but you have a chance of scooping one of the three million-plus monthly tax-free prizes of between £25 and £1m. The vast majority are for the lesser amounts and the chance of winning any prize on each £1 bond is 34,500 to one.