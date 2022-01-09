Junior ISAs: Why it’s a Good Idea for New Parents to Put Money Aside for Their Children’s Future

Junior ISAs: Why it’s Important for New Parents to Put Money Aside for Their Children’s Future

Thousands of parents of newborn babies face the same dilemma each year: where to save money for their children’s future. Putting aside small sums early in a child’s life can make a big difference.

If you want to save until your child turns 18 for university fees, a down payment on their first home, or even their first car, a Junior Isa – also known as a Jisa – is the place to start.

These accounts allow you to save up to £9,000 in a tax year.

It must be opened by a parent, but other adults can arrange to deposit money with them as well.

On their 18th birthday, the child receives the money, which is tax-free.

You can put the money in a cash Jisa, invest it in stocks, or do both.

Cash Junior Isas are far and away the most common.

Parents opened 706,000 cash accounts in the tax year that ends in 2020, more than double the 317,000 share accounts.

Experts warn, however, that parents who open the cash version for a newborn child are missing out on a chance to save more money.

If you start saving when your child is young, stocks are likely to be the better option.

The value can rise or fall, but history shows that stocks outperform cash over time.

Although there are no guarantees, of course.

You can buy investments using a DIY service if you have a computer, tablet, or smartphone.

AJ Bell, Hargreaves Lansdown, Interactive Investor (ii), and Fidelity International, for example, provide a wealth of research to assist you in deciding where to invest your child’s money.

According to AJ Bell data, putting aside £100 per month for the past ten years and investing in leading British companies would have resulted in a pot worth £16,316 today.

The figure would be just £12,680 in a cash version earning a typical 1% annual return.

On DIY platforms, the minimum investment is often as low as £25 per month, or you can invest as little as £100 in one go.

