Jürg Zeltner has succumbed to a brain tumor

Jürg Zeltner is one of the largest bankers in the country. He was a key figure at UBS for a long time, then went freelance and took over a private banking group on behalf of Arab investors.

Now Zeltner has died. He succumbed to a severe brain tumor, as several sources confirm. A lot of condolences to the family and bereaved.

Zeltner has been battling the disease in the past few weeks. His bank reported in late 2019 that he would be out until January for health reasons.

Zeltner actually returned to the office recently, but only for short periods.

With his death, Switzerland, which as a country itself faces unexpected challenges, loses a banker who knew the whole range of business.

Zeltner earned his spurs at what was then the bank association, and he became a credit specialist. He later switched to private banking, where he managed the regions of Germany and later entire parts of Europe for the merged UBS.

In the great UBS crisis of 2008, he made the leap into corporate management and assumed global responsibility for wealth management without the United States.

The Thuner did not want to succeed in the last career sentence, up to the CEO chair of the big bank. Sergio Ermotti didn’t allow that.

Zeltner disembarked at the end of 2017. After a standstill, he emerged as the new head of the private bank KBL, which belongs to Qatar. It was recently renamed Quintet.

Zeltner had big plans. He brought several former UBS companions and moved into a stately home on Bahnhofstrasse. Media spoke of a second Pictet.

As a first step, Zeltners Quintet took over private banking at Bank am Bellevue. The Zeltner colleagues recently said that they would continue the expansion.

similar posts