Kaga, a Japanese company, will manufacture circuit boards in Turkey.

ISTANBUL, TURKEY

Kaga Electronics, a Japanese company that already has an air conditioner parts factory in Turkey, is moving some of its printed circuit board production there as well.

According to a report published by Nikkei Asia, the company plans to open a new factory in Turkey in 2022, in addition to the one it already has in Duzce province.

While the new plant will manufacture circuit boards, it will also assemble parts of them at the request of customers.

The company wants to take advantage of Turkey’s strategic location to boost orders from the Middle East and Europe.

The company plans to diversify its production away from Asia due to supply chain disruptions.

Kaga had previously attempted to manufacture circuit boards in Asia, but after encountering difficulties with shipping and supply chains, clients requested that the company consolidate its operations and improve lead time predictability.

Its production capacity and sales in Turkey will increase with the new investment, which will be worth millions of dollars.

In Turkey, the company’s yearly sales are currently (dollar)8.7 million.

Thanks to the new plant, they are expected to triple in size.

Turkey serves as a major crossroads for production between Asia, Europe, and the Middle East.