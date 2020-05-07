KeemPark ‘Call of Duty: Warzone’ Warzone Wednesday Week 7; Shroud Is Here And More!

Call of Duty: Warzone Wednesdays Week 7 is upon us. Here’s all you need to know to keep up to date with your squad. Get the important intel here.

Warzone Wednesdays has been going on for about seven weeks already and show no signs of stopping. They’ve been giving quarantined gamers something to rejoice every week despite what’s happening outside.

If you don’t know already, it’s a collection of 32 of the top streamers, content creators, as well as players parachuting down onto a battle royale map and seeing who gets the most kills during the match.

The tournament is fascinating and full of exciting action for anyone who is participating or even just watching. This is the place to learn how to beat the best of the best.

Warzone Wednesdays also is a great place to see high-level competition between gamers who are considered to be idols in their aiming, shooting, and game abilities.

The community in Call of Duty: Warzone is massive, and content creators, as well as favorite streamers, create their gigs and tournaments. But so far, KeemPark’s Warzone Wednesdays are the most popular.

There seems to be no stopping the rise in the popularity of Warzone Wednesdays since even Shroud, who recently moved over to Mixer from Twitch is going to be making his debut in the series this week.

There will be teams of two competing in brackets and the aim is to get the most kills. Both teams will play as one four-person squad in a regular game of Warzone. They then play through a match, and whoever takes the most digital kills moves on to the next round.

The team with the least number of kills gets sent to the loser’s bracket. This is where they can redeem themselves by trying to get more kills.

Warzone Wednesdays will begin at 4 PM EST, and the tournament lasts about four to five hours. So be sure to get comfortable, grab your fave snacks and cheer with the thousands of people watching with you from the comfort of your own home.

As for the brackets for this week, last week’s winners, Vikkstar123 and Itz_WarsZ, claimed a total of 325 kills between them. But with Shroud in the mix, will it be enough?

Watch the main live stream on the KeemPark channel over on Twitch or the Keempark website. Of course, all streamers who will be participating in the tournament will be streaming, so feel free to choose whoever is more entertaining for you.

