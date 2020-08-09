Keep cool for just pennies during the heatwave with these eight tactics

Rising temperatures don’t need to mean rising bills if you play your cards right.

This August is now odds on to be the hottest in British history, with temperatures well over 30C across the country this weekend.

But while opening the fridge or freezer door then standing by it to cool down is understandably tempting, there are far cheaper ways to cool down.

Being smart with everything from appliances to window coverings and even food choices can help you cool off without resulting in a spike in energy bills.

So to help, here are Ovo Energy’s tips to help bring your temperature without raising your costs.

Using your windows properly can help circulate air around a house and reduce some of the mugginess associated with a heat wave.

Sash windows should be opened equal amounts at the top and bottom; because heat rises this helps push hot air out while drawing cooler air in.

The same principle applies to two storey houses. Keep upstairs windows open to get rid of hot air and leave downstairs windows open to pull in cooler air, and create some much-needed circulation.

Glorious, beaming sunlight can be something of a scarcity in the UK, so it’s tempting to throw the curtains wide to let light in.

All this does is heat up rooms, though, so keep curtains and blinds drawn during the day, and come the evening, open them up to make the most of the natural light for as long as possible.

Light bulbs and electrical appliances emit heat. While it might only be a small amount, it’s enough to push an already hot house into truly unpleasant levels of sweatiness – so unplug.

Eke out as much use as you can from natural light before flicking on electrical lights, and swap old light bulbs for new, energy-saving ones.

They emit hardly any heat and you could save on your annual energy bill – check out our ultimate beginner’s guide to energy saving light bulbs.

Avoid using stoves and ovens if you can help it – they’ll just push the temperature in your kitchen up. But when needs must, be sure to:

Lighter foods are definite winners during a heat wave, so stick to cool, easily digestible meals to keep your body temperature down, and avoid protein-heavy meals, which can increase your metabolic rate.

That said, some experts believe a spicy curry can help keep you cool. Curry contains capsaicin, a heat compound in chilli peppers that stimulates sweat production, and as you sweat, you enhance evaporative heat loss, which helps you feel cooler.

Sleeping during a heat wave is no mean feat, especially in the UK where we’re not really geared up for such a challenge.

Make things a little easier by choosing cotton sheets, which help ventilation, and going to bed with a cool, damp flannel.

No-one wants to sleep under a heavy duvet when the weather’s hot, so use a thin sheet instead, and for maximum cool points pop it in the fridge or freezer before bedtime.

It’s tempting to set your shower to arctic levels when you’re hot and sweaty, but this can be counterproductive, as your body will react to dramatic change by trying to preserve heat.

It’s much better to have a tepid shower that is cool enough to lower your core body temperature but warm enough to allow blood to the surface of the skin.

You won’t need hot water to do this, so remember to turn down your boiler’s water thermostat – a tank of hot water sitting in your house will only add to the heat problem.

If you do end up reaching for a fan, make sure you’re getting the most out of it. Create a cross breeze by positioning it across from an open window, or point it downwards towards so it pushes cooler air up into the rising heat.

When things get really hot, position a shallow pan or bowl of ice in front of the fan – the airflow will pick up cold water from the surface of the ice as it melts, creating a cooling breeze.