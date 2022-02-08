Keeping your tax records for the right amount of time can save you thousands of dollars – here’s how long you should keep them.

Americans should keep their tax records for at least three years, and storing them on the internet could save them thousands of dollars.

Americans can protect themselves against future IRS audits by storing their tax returns.

The IRS recommends that taxpayers keep their returns for three years, but they may want to keep them longer in some cases.

Employer records should be kept for four years from the date the tax is paid.

According to GoBanking Rates, Americans will need to keep their records for around seven years if they claim a deduction for worthless securities or bad debts.

For example, if you lent a friend (dollar)10,000 and they went bankrupt, you should keep records to show that the debt was legitimate.

If a taxpayer bought a car in 2010 and used it for work before selling it in 2020, the car-related tax returns should be kept until the 2020 returns are filed.

While Americans can keep their tax returns in a safe, scanning them online could save them thousands of dollars.

You have the option of storing them locally or in the cloud.

Electronic copies of tax records that can be read are accepted by the IRS.

The IRS began accepting returns on January 24, signaling the start of tax refund season.

This year, the IRS anticipates filing about 160 million tax returns.

To avoid becoming a victim of tax return scams, taxpayers should be on the lookout for a number of red flags.

One of the first steps in avoiding a tax scam, according to the IRS, is to do your research and choose a reputable tax preparer.

Andy Tsui, Special Agent in Charge of the Internal Revenue Service, told Montana news station KGVO that Americans should be skeptical of any tax-related information they find on the internet.

Someone posing as an IRS employee is a common scam.

Anyone claiming to be from the IRS and demanding payment or threatening a lawsuit or arrest is another red flag to keep an eye out for.

Threats can include bringing in local police or other law enforcement to arrest a taxpayer for not paying their taxes.

“That is not an IRS tactic, and it is definitely a scam,” Tsui said.

He also stated that the IRS does not make threatening phone calls to taxpayers, despite the fact that criminals posing as IRS agents may make aggressive calls.

Taxpayers are urged to report any illegitimate documents or phone calls they believe are scams to the IRS.

The Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration should be contacted via their IRS Impersonation Scam Reporting

