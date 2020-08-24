KFC is giving Eat Out to Help Out diners an 80-piece popcorn chicken bucket for £3 instead of £6

FRIED chicken fans can get 80 pieces of chicken at KFC for just £3 under the government’s Eat Out to Help Out scheme.

The fast food joint is bringing back its popular 80-piece popcorn chicken bucket from Monday August 24.

The menu item will be around for six weeks until October 4.

It normally costs £5.99 but diners can get 50% off with the government’s Eat Out to Help Out meal discount scheme at participating branches.

This brings the price down to £2.99 when you dine in on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays until the end of August.

The chain has signed up to the the scheme, which sees customers get a discount of up 50 per cent off the bill, up to £10 per head – on top of any other deals the restaurant is running.

An eagle-eyed deal hunter shared the offer on hotdealsuk.com.

Fans have called the deal “fantastic” and “awesome”.

In March, KFC axed the 80-piece popcorn bucket three days early due to its “huge popularity”. So you better be quick this time round, just in case.

A KFC spokesperson said: “Remember, it won’t be around forever – so be quick to take advantage of this incredible pop-portunity.”

Up to 750 KFC branches are participating in the chancellor’s scheme. You can see the full list on KFC’s website.

One of the cheapest items on the menu is two chicken wings, which would normally cost 99p but are reduced to 50p.

KFC’s flagship boneless banquet has also been reduced to £3, down from £5.99.

A popcorn chicken meal normally costs £4.29 but under the scheme will set you back just £2.15.

Drinks are included in the offers too, with a Krushem setting you back £1 instead of £1.99 when you order on the first three days of the week.

You can see more examples of reduced KFC prices in the table above.

Remember though, the government will cover a maximum of £10 per head so you may end up paying more than half of the bill if your food combination comes to more than a tenner.

It’s worth noting that many of KFC’s restaurants across the UK are franchised, so prices may vary depending on the branch.

You can find your nearest outlet using the locator tool on KFC’s site.

We’ve put together a round-up of the high street retailers that are taking part in the Eat Out to Help Out scheme.

The government has also launched a postcode checker so you can find out which restaurants are taking part, including local independent eateries.

And Tastecard is now delivering food from local restaurants and you can get 10% off takeaways.