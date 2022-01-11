Kim Kardashian has been sued for allegedly’scamming’ cryptocurrency investors through social media ads.

Kim Kardashian is being sued for allegedly using social media ads to’scam’ cryptocurrency investors.

In the past, the reality star had promoted the company on social media.

Kim, as well as boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. and former NBA star Paul Pierce, as well as EthereumMax, are accused of making false statements about digital tokens that the company offers, according to a class action lawsuit filed in the Central District of California.

“The Company’s executives, working with a number of celebrity promoters, (a) made false or misleading statements to investors about EthereumMax through social media advertisements and other promotional activities, and (b) concealed their control over EthereumMax and a significant percentage of the EMAX Tokens that were available for public trading during the Relevant Period,” according to the complaint.

