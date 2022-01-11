Kim Kardashian has been sued for allegedly’scamming investors’ in a cryptocurrency company by using her 250 million Instagram followers to advertise the company.

In the past, the reality star had promoted the company on her social media platform.

Kim, as well as boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. and former NBA star Paul Pierce, as well as EthereumMax, are accused of making false statements about digital tokens that the company offers, according to a class action lawsuit filed in the Central District of California.

“The Company’s executives, working with several celebrity promoters, (a) made false or misleading statements to investors about EthereumMax through social media advertisements and other promotional activities, and (b) concealed their control over EthereumMax and a significant percentage of the EMAX Tokens that were available for public trading during the Relevant Period,” according to the complaint.

EthereumMax, according to their website, “offers ERC-20 tokens on the ethereum ETHUSD, 5.43percent network.”

Last June, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians actress promoted EthereumMax to her 250 million Instagram followers.

“The Promoter Defendants’ improper promotional activities generated the trading volume required for all of the Defendants to offload their EMAX Tokens to unsuspecting investors,” the complaint continued.

“While Plaintiff and Class members were purchasing the erroneously promoted EMAX Tokens, Defendants were able to, and did, sell their EMAX Tokens for substantial profits during the Relevant Period.”

