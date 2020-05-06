KLM receives support just like Lufthansa, Alitalia and Iberia, but Ryanair does not

Today MPs question ministers Hoekstra and Van Nieuwenhuizen about the support they want to give to KLM. Almost two weeks ago, the KLM government said it wanted to drag two to four billion euros through the corona crisis.

Finance Minister Hoekstra then emphasized the great importance of KLM for the Dutch economy. The aid does come with conditions. Negotiations are still underway. But salaries have to be moderate. KLM is also not allowed to pay dividends or profits and the company must become more sustainable and cause less noise pollution.

How do other European countries deal with major airlines that are in danger of falling over due to a globally collapsed market?

Air France: fewer domestic flights

As the first sister company to Air France. On the day the aid for KLM was announced, the French government said Air France will receive 7 billion in aid. Also there under conditions. For example, Finance Minister Le Maire wants Air France to drastically reduce the number of domestic flights. The high-speed train is often a good alternative there.

CO2 emissions must also be reduced. By 2030, it should fall by half per passenger per kilometer. For domestic flights, this halving should already be reached by 2024.