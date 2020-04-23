Kraft-Heinz extends factory worker bonuses in pandemic

By Martinne Geller

LONDON (Reuters) – Kraft Heinz will extend a $ 100 scholarship per week to factory workers manufacturing their packaged foods during the COVID-19 pandemic, the company said on Wednesday.

“Kraft Heinz has decided to extend the $ 100 per week scholarship for another two weeks, and we will continue to evaluate this special compensation program as the situation progresses,” said a spokesman for the US manufacturer, Heinz Ketchup and Kraft Macaroni & Cheese said in a statement sent by email.

The grant includes factories in the United States, Canada and Europe.

The conditions for the factory workers were announced this week by a chapter of the Retail, Wholesale, and Department Store Union (RWDSU), which represented 227 of 250 employees in a Kraft Heinz factory in Holland, Michigan, in which two people responded positively the corona virus was tested and three others are said to have it.

The union complained that the key salary bonuses were linked to the presence of employees and called for it to be lifted.

“Our members earn more than the necessary salary, but it cannot be tied to their participation,” said RWDSU Local 705 in a statement. “Tying additional pay to attendance encourages workers to come to work when they are sick.”

Kraft Heinz said it would never encourage employees to come to work if they weren’t doing well. The company also said it added social distancing in its factories and health questionnaires as part of the safety routines for factory employees. It is also planned to start performing temperature tests this week.

The union also complained that workers would have to take vacation days if they had to quarantine themselves. The company has now lifted this requirement.

