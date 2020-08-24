Kylin V10 operating system unveiled in Guangzhou

China Electronics Corporation (CEC) unveiled its new operating system Kylin V10 at an event in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou on Aug. 13.

“Kylin V10 is a new-generation operating system developed independently by CEC’s Kylinsoft. With its top-ranking security level in China, Kylin V10 is a witness to the leapfrog development of the country’s homegrown operating system,” said Kong Jinzhu, executive president of Kylinsoft.

According to Kong, the operating system features many of the CEC’s latest technologies, highlighting in-built protection, mobile integration, high performance, rich ecosystem, improved user experience, and cloud interconnection.

Highly reliable third-party evaluations have proven its outstanding performance. For instance, its performance increased by 593.1% when running on the FT-2000+/64 server, 52.9% on the FT-2000/4 desktop, and 19% and 63.7% respectively on the Kunpeng 920 server and desktop.

At present, the new operating system is compatible with more than 10,000 hardware and software products, including CPUs, firmware, databases, cloud platforms, big data and app systems, produced by over 1,000 companies.

Since the birth of the Chinese Character Disk Operating System (CCDOS), the country’s groundbreaking effort in the field, in 1983, CEC has been working hard for the country’s homegrown operating system. In 2018, Kylin was awarded first place in the National Science and Technology Progress Awards, becoming the only operating system to achieve this feat.

Chinese software developer Kylinsoft was founded this March with the aim of further enhancing the capacity of China’s independently developed operating systems.

Content created in partnership with Science and Technology Daily.