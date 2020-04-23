Lam Research Earnings Beat, Revenue Misses In Q3

Investing.com – Lam Research (NASDAQ: ) reported on Wednesday third quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that fell short of expectations.

Lam Research announced earnings per share of $3.98 on revenue of $2.50B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $3.95 on revenue of $2.61B. That with comparison to EPS of $3.7 on revenue of $2.44B in the same period a year before. Lam Research had reported EPS of $4.01 on revenue of $2.58B in the previous quarter. Analysts are expecting EPS of $4.06 and revenue of $2.66B in the upcoming quarter.

Lam Research shares are down 7% from the beginning of the year , still down 21.19% from its 52 week high of $344.32 set on February 13. They are under-performing the which is down 1.56% year to date.

Lam Research shares lost 1.60% in after-hours trade following the report.

Lam Research’s report follows an earnings missed by ASML ADR on April 15, who reported EPS of $0.93 on revenue of $2.44B, compared to forecasts EPS of $1.47 on revenue of $3.17B.

Lockheed Martin had beat expectations on Tuesday with first quarter EPS of $6.08 on revenue of $15.65B, compared to forecast for EPS of $5.78 on revenue of $15.09B.

