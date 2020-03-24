large brands pay a premium to exposed employees

Several large retail chains announced this Sunday, March 22, their decision to pay a bonus of 1,000 euros to employees mobilized at their workplace during the coronavirus health crisis. They thus respond to the wishes of the government of Emmanuel Macron.

Auchan, Kingfisher, the parent company of Castorama, Intermarché and even Carrefour. The major retail chains have successively revealed this: they will pay a bonus of 1,000 euros, when their employees find themselves at the forefront of maintaining the supply chain and in particular the food chain, in full general containment of the population.

” All employees in stores, warehouses, drives, home delivery services and e-commerce site “Will be paid this lump sum premium, said Auchan in a statement, stating that 65,000 French employees were affected.

The group welcomed ” flawless commitment ” employees. To ensure the safety and health of teams and clients, protective measures are already in place in all of our stores “Said Edgard Bonte, president of Auchan Retail, quoted in the press release.

These measures guarantee the respect of barrier gestures, the protection of the crates by Plexiglas, the provision of hydroalcoholic gel, masks and gloves as well as the arrangement of store hours, listed Edgar Bonte.

Award-winning withdrawal service

Kingfisher, which owns Castorama and Brico Dépôt, will also pay a bonus. It is intended for employees mobilized as part of the order picking service in stores and depots which will be set up as of this Monday. A complementary service to home delivery that has continued to operate since the start of the crisis.

The withdrawal service, Kingfisher said, will be ” offers “Only in stores and depots for which the group believes that” the conditions for the preservation of health and safety are sufficient “, The presence of employees being” on a voluntary basis ” ” Around 3,500 employees ” are concerned.

Premium created after the “yellow vests” crisis

This bonus, said Auchan and Kingfisher, will be paid under the conditions set out on Friday March 20 by the Minister of the Economy Bruno Le Maire, that is to say that of the profit-sharing agreement of the company .

Bruno Le Maire had called on Friday, March 21, companies to pay by June 30 a tax-free bonus to their employees, especially those who ” had the courage to go to their place of work In the context of the new coronavirus epidemic.

This bonus possibility, created at the following the “yellow vests” crisis from winter 2018-2019, was renewed in 2020, but only for companies that have concluded a profit-sharing agreement with their employees. The signing of this type of agreement has been simplified to encourage SMEs.

Union satisfaction

” We can only salute this gesture which is only justice in relation to the effort that is produced by employees who are almost in public service “Rejoiced Guy Laplatine, CFDT delegate at Auchan, joined by RFI. The latter nevertheless stressed that the sanitary measures remained all the same ” the most important: we have to compensate for the number of masks, so we have not implemented strategies with plastic films. for example, at reception, there are security perimeters around the cashier hostesses. the cadis are disinfected. Everything is constantly cleaned. “

Cashiers ” are very scared, also reminds the union representative. They meet hundreds of people every day. It takes a lot of courage. Quite frankly, we don’t have a very high rate of absenteeism, which proves that there is a real civic spirit. But they are afraid: when we hear what we hear about this virus, it’s normal to be afraid. “

In a statement, the reformist union also urged ” think also of those who, “under house arrest” in telework, run the business. (…) For the CFDT, an exceptional gratuity must also be given to them. “

