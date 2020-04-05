Large iron ore deposit found in north China’s Shanxi

A large iron ore deposit has been discovered in northern China’s Shanxi Province, with an estimated reserve of around 310 million tonnes, local authorities said Thursday.

The deposit, found in Lanxian County in Shanxi, is believed to be one of the largest iron ore mines found in the province in recent years, according to the provincial geological prospecting bureau.

As a major iron ore production base in China, Shanxi had a proven reserve of about 3.94 billion tonnes of iron ore by 2015, accounting for 4.6 percent of the total in China.

Also in Lanxian County, the largest iron ore deposit of Shanxi was found in 1958, with a reserve of 1.36 billion tonnes.