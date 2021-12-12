Last-minute Christmas order deadlines for 2021 – how to make sure your gifts arrive in time for the 25th of December

Last-minute Christmas order deadlines for 2021 – how to make sure your gifts arrive before the 25th of December

THIS HOLIDAY SEASON HAS BEEN SPENT BY SHOPPERS.

The sales started long before Black Friday and will continue, but with supply chain issues and a workforce that isn’t at capacity, it’s best to plan ahead if you want your perfect gift to arrive in time for Christmas.

Shipping deadlines have been set by the US Postal Service and all major couriers.

Customers are also being reminded about their holiday deadlines by retailers.

Free shipping promotions can be found this holiday season, but they will come with restrictions.

In addition, most retailers don’t have a standard shipping cutoff; instead, you’ll get a shipping estimate for each item.

After you’ve added something to your cart, you may discover the exact delivery date.

We’ve put together a handy guide to assist you in getting your packages delivered on time.

Prime members get priority shipping and free shipping.

Once you’ve added an item to your cart, you’ll need to check the delivery estimate for both prime and standard shipping.

On a case-by-case basis, Amazon provides estimates.

Even if you’re a prime member, some items ship faster than others.

Any online purchase of (dollar)19 or more qualifies for free standard shipping.

Orders are usually delivered in 3 to 6 business days.

When you click on an item you want to buy, you’ll be given the option of picking it up or getting it delivered for free.

If you choose shipping, you must purchase the item in your cart by a certain deadline in order for it to arrive on the specified date.

For orders over (dollar)50, standard shipping is free.

Standard delivery takes between 1 and 7 business days from the time the order is placed.

Due to Covid-19, many of Forever 21’s shipping carriers are experiencing delays in delivering orders, according to the retailer.

It says to expect carrier delays and that your order may take longer than usual to arrive after it has shipped.

The availability of the product and the location to which it is being shipped will determine how quickly it is delivered.

Purchases of $75 and up are eligible for free shipping.

Not all items are eligible for expedited delivery.

The gift zone is available on the Lowe’s website.

All gift zone orders received by Tuesday, December 14 will arrive in time for the holidays.

Lowe’s has a gift zone with over 20,000 items ranging from appliances to outdoor recreation.

For standard shipping within the continental United States, order by Monday, December 20 at 5 p.m. ET.

Store pickup is on Friday, December 24 at 3 p.m. local time.

With a (dollar)25 purchase, shipping is free.

When you use your Macy’s card, you get free shipping with no minimum.

The majority of retailers state that they are not liable for any shipping delays.

According to Nordstrom’s website, shipping delays are making holiday gifting difficult for everyone this year.

It informs customers at the point of sale,…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.