Last week, the number of people who filed for unemployment benefits in the United States dropped by 8,000.

According to the US Labor Department, there were 198,000 initial claims.

ANKARA is the capital of Turkey.

According to the US Labor Department, the number of Americans filing first-time unemployment claims fell by 8,000 to 198,000 last week, compared to the previous week.

The figure fell to 188,000 in the first week of this month, the lowest in 52 years and below market expectations of 208,000, indicating signs of recovery.

According to the Labor Department, the unemployment rate in the world’s largest economy decreased to 4.2 percent in November from 4.6 percent in October.

The US economy, on the other hand, added only 210,000 jobs in November, well below expectations.