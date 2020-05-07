[LEAKED] Microsoft Surface Book 3 Specs Revealed; Is the MacBook Pro in Trouble?

The upcoming Microsoft Surface Book 3 might give Apple’s MacBook Pro some trouble as a recent leak has revealed powerful specs of the Microsoft device.

According to Laptopmag’s latest report, Microsoft has officially unveiled its newest Surface Book 3 which is going head-to-head against the latest MacBook–also alongside the Surface Go 2.

In a recent Forbes report, Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Pro’s update only had a few changes when it came to its outer design. The touch bar strip remains, the 14-inch screen which was expected didn’t happen, and the use of an iPad as a graphic tablet and second screen was prominently displayed.

The update includes the newest Magic Keyboard which is integrated in the device, providing the best typing experience.

Double storage capacity is also included across all standard configurations since Apple users love the superfast SSDs on any MacBook Pro. Apple users can now store even more files, photos, and videos with standard storage starting at 256GB which can go all the way up to 1TB.

The new update also offers up to 4TB, supporting pro users who need higher storage capacity for large photo libraries and video projects. The Magic Keyboard features a redesigned scissor mechanism with 1mm of key travel for a stable and comfortable experience. It also has a physical Escape key integrated along with Touch ID and Touch Bar.

According to Forbes, the two new devices of Microsoft and Apple were launched this week and the communities are eager to see what would be delivered to them. Microsoft released the update of its Surface Book on Wednesday, May 6. A 15-inch and 13.5-inch Surface Book 3 were announced.

The 3:2 screen can detach to become an oversized tablet, the fulcrum hinge is retained, and support for the Surface Pen is still a key selling point. Surface Book 3 also has the tenth generation chipset of Intel across the board. Revolutionary support for SD cards, more power in the graphics cards, and 3.5mm headphones are to be expected.

According to Tech Radar, the smaller 13-inch model features Nvidia GeForce 1650 Max-Q GPU coupled with 4GB of GDDSR5 memory. On the other hand, the 15-inch Surface Book model will have a stronger GTX 1660 Ti Max-Q card partnered with 6GB of GDDR5 memory.

Microsoft’s 15-inch model will also have Quadro graphic cards updating the model in its highest-spec 32GB configuration which will excite users who are looking for more power. Rumors are also spreading that Microsoft is looking to offer an AMD variant of the device, just like with its Surface Laptop 3.

