Learn how some states are distributing new (dollar)1,000 stimulus checks and whether your state is one of them.

NEW (dollar)1,000 stimulus checks are being handed out in some states to jumpstart the economy and assist citizens.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, stimulus checks were a lifeline for many people, and they’re back now.

Your family may be eligible for a new stimulus check in at least seven states.

This round of stimulus checks is not a fourth federal stimulus check, but rather a stimulus check issued by state governments following the passage of legislation.

According to Fortune, here are the states that are offering stimulus checks.

The Golden State Stimulus II plan could provide you with a stimulus check of (dollar)1,100 if you live in California.

If you had a California adjusted gross income of up to (dollar)75,000 in 2020, filed your 2020 taxes, lived in California for at least half of 2020, no one else claims you as a dependent, and are a California resident on the date your stimulus check is paid, you may be eligible.

First responders, such as police officers, firefighters, paramedics, EMTs, and others, are eligible for a stimulus check of up to (dollar)1,000 if they live in Florida.

The purpose of this one-time stimulus check is to honor their selfless sacrifice during the pandemic.

A one-time (dollar)1,000 disaster relief payment will also be available to teachers and principals.

Teachers and principals in Georgia are eligible for a one-time (dollar)1,000 stimulus check if they live in the state.

This one-time stimulus payment honors their selfless service during the pandemic.

If you were a full-year resident of Maine last year and filed your 2020 Maine taxes by October 31, 2021, you could receive a stimulus check of up to (dollar)285 if you were a full-year resident of Maine last year.

In addition, for the 2020 tax year, your federal adjusted gross income must be less than (dollar)150,000 if married filing jointly or if you’re a qualifying widow or widower, (dollar)112,500 if filing as head of household, or (dollar)75,000 if single or married filing separately.

No one can claim you as a dependent in 2020.

You could be one of 400,000 Maryland residents to receive a stimulus check worth up to (dollar)300 for individuals and (dollar)500 for families.

You must be a Maryland resident and have filed an Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) claim in order to qualify.

With three or more qualifying children, the income thresholds are (dollar)50,954 ((dollar)56,844 married filing jointly), (dollar)47,440 ((dollar)53,330 married filing jointly), (dollar)41,756 ((dollar)47,646 married filing jointly), and (dollar)15,820 ((dollar)21,710 married filing jointly).

You might be able to get… in Michigan.

