Ledger Expands Crypto Payment Options with Crypto.Com Partnership

Leading hardware wallet producer, Ledger, now allows online customers to pay using Crypto.com’s wallet app.
According to an April 9 announcement, the firm has chosen to accept payment in Bitcoin (BTC), Ether (ETH), XRP, Litecoin (LTC), and Crypto.com Coin (CRO) via Crypto.com’s application. This is not the first time that Ledger has allowed its customers to pay with crypto. They already accept Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum and XRP via their crypto payment processor, Bitpay.
