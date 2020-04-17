lessors called to cancel 3 months’ rent for very small businesses that have closed

The main donor organizations have called on their members to cancel three months of rent for very small businesses (VSEs) that had to close at the start of the containment, they said in a joint statement on Friday.
This decision follows a request from the Minister of the Economy Bruno Le Maire who, in a separate press release, welcomed “a very important gesture of solidarity which will make it possible to relieve the cash flow of small businesses”.
Bruno Le Maire had announced this Thursday on BFM Business and BFMTV to have asked the big real estate companies “not to postpone, but to cancel three months of rents for the TPE of less than 10 employees”.
For very small businesses, those with less than 10 employees, I ask them not to defer the rent, I ask to cancel three months of rent “for these” small businesses, which have no choice, which are closed “.
The minister also asked businesses “large chains, franchisees” to make this effort.