Lidl, Edeka Rewe make no exceptions: these are the opening hours over Easter

The retail chains appealed to customers to do their shopping for the festival as early as possible, in order to avoid a rush of customers on Maundy Thursday or Holy Saturday, which is difficult to cope with due to the measures against the corona pandemic. At the same time, they emphasized that the supply of goods was secured.

“Our branches will be neither on Good Friday, Easter Sunday or Easter Monday open, “said one Rewe spokesman. This gelte too for the discount chain belonging to the Rewe Group penny. “The employees need a break. They have been working on the attack for weeks.”

Also at Edeka it said: “Our Markets remain closed on Easter holidays.“Many employees are already at the limit of resilience.