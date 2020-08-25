Lidl recalls muesli bar due to salmonella risk

LIDL has pulled packs of own-brand muesli bars over fears they contain salmonella.

Customers with the Delux Dark Chocolate Muesli Bars with Brazils and Cranberries at home are being advised not to eat them.

Salmonella can trigger severe gastrointestinal problems, including diarrhoea and abdominal cramps, as well as a fever.

It’s caused by bacteria that lives in the gut of birds and animals, and makes humans sick if its consumed.

Poisoning can affect anyone but the affects can be more severe in the very young, elderly or those in hospital.

Symptoms usually show up between six hours and three days of eating something with salmonella in it and can last several days.

The supermarket snacks have been recalled as a precautionary step.

The bars weigh 45g each and are sold in packs of three. They cost £1.79 per box.

Affected batches have best before dates of August, September, October and December 2020, and January, February, March and April 2021.

Instead of consuming them, shoppers should return the bars to the supermarket when they make their next essential trip in exchange for a full refund.

You don’t have to show staff the receipt to get your money back.

If you can’t make it to the stores, you should take a photo of the affected product and the best before date and email it to [email protected]

The customer service desk will then be able to process a refund via a letter.

Other Delux products or muesli bars with different best before dates are not affected by the recall.

In a statement on the recall notice on the Food Standards Agency’s website, the supermarket said: “Lidl GB wishes to apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

Other recalls to look out for include two chicken dishes from Iceland over fears they also contain salmonella.

Primula cheese sold in all major supermarkets has also been recalled because it may contain a bacteria that could cause paralysis.

John Lewis has pulled this mattress over fears it’s unsafe for babies.