Lidl’s sellout fire pit is back in shops from Sunday and it costs £25

LIDL is bringing back its sellout fire pit so you can keep warm while you enjoy the last of the summer nights in the garden.

The outdoor feature is part of its latest Middle of Lidl range that launches in stores from Sunday.

The La Hacienda Serenity steel fire pit’s price tag hasn’t changed since it was first stocked at the retailer in August last year – it still costs £24.99.

It’s half the price of the Florabest version the discounter sold two years ago, which was also a sellout.

The garden accessory is made from durable steel with a black finish and comes with a protective mesh lid.

The huge fire bowl measures 45cm across and 51cm high, has its own log grate and a metal safety tool.

At just under £25, Lidl’s fire pit is a good deal as a similar one will set you back around £50 from Homebase.

But if you’re looking for something less sophisticated you can actually save £3.04 with the cast iron fire bowl from Onbuy.com.

If you do go for the cheaper option, you’ll be foregoing the safety feature, grill and protective mesh lid so it’s worth bearing this in mind when you’re saving cash.

Fire pits have been popular this summer as Brits have ended up spending more time at home due to coronavirus restrictions.

Back in April, Aldi stocked a range of the garden must-haves where prices started at £49.99 each.

In fact, we put together a round up of the best fire pits of the year, including this stylish Swedish log.

Remember, Lidl doesn’t offer online shopping or delivery so if you want to get your hands on the fire pit you’ll have to head to your nearest store.

There are around 800 Lidl stores in the UK and you can find your nearest one using the locator tool here.

And, like Aldi’s Specialbuy range, stock is limited and will only be available while stocks last so you might not want to hang around.

Lidl recently announced that it is to continue with plans to open 25 stores a week until the end of the year, creating 1,000 jobs.

The retailer has also launched its school uniform ahead of the new academic year which kicks off in September.

In fact, it’s locked in a price war with rival Aldi meaning you can get a whole school uniform outfit for just £4.