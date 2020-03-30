Litecoin Falls 10% In Selloff

Investing.com – was trading at $36.962 by 23:37 (03:37 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Saturday, down 10.09% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since March 12.

The move downwards pushed Litecoin’s market cap down to $2.406B, or 0.00% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Litecoin’s market cap was $14.099B.

Litecoin had traded in a range of $36.859 to $38.177 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Litecoin has seen a stagnation in value, as it only moved 1.9%. The volume of Litecoin traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $2.945B or 0.00% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $34.8391 to $41.1310 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Litecoin is still down 91.20% from its all-time high of $420.00 set on December 12, 2017.

was last at $6,135.2 on the Investing.com Index, down 10.48% on the day.

was trading at $126.54 on the Investing.com Index, a loss of 9.93%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $113.326B or 0.00% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $14.172B or 0.00% of the total cryptocurrency market value.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading