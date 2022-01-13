Little-known fees on prepaid cards nearly wiped out a child’s (dollar)50 birthday gift.

AMERICANS who use prepaid cards should be aware of fees that could deplete their funds, as one child’s (dollar)50 gift was nearly depleted.

His father posted about the problem on Reddit.

Last year for his birthday, the boy’s uncle gave him a (dollar)50 Netspend card, according to the boy’s father.

However, when his 10-year-old son finally decided to use it to pay for a (dollar)40 Lego set, his father discovered that the Netspend card had only (dollar)8.35 left on it.

Three inactivity fees and four account maintenance fees totaling (dollar)5.95 had drained (dollar)41.65 from the account.

“Kid gets a Netspend pre-paid card with (dollar)50 on it for his birthday last year,” the Reddit user wrote.

“I finally decided to use it, and the fees completely depleted the card.”

“I tried to purchase [the Lego set], but the card kept getting declined when I tried to use it,” he told Newsweek.

“The company didn’t send me a single email informing me of service fees or, my personal favorite, inactive fees.”

The post has received over 40,000 upvotes and 1,300 comments on Reddit.

“Ah yes, Netspend, teaching kids the important lesson of, checks notes, spending your money right away and not saving it for a rainy day,” one user said.

“How is this even permissible?” one person added.

“It pays for my 5% APR NetSpend savings accounts, so… Thanks I guess,” a third responded.

Netspend told Newsweek that there are a variety of fee plans to choose from.

“We offer our customers a variety of competitive fee plan options, including our ‘Pay-As-You-Go’ plan,” a Netspend spokesperson said.

“A fee is assessed by the Pay-As-You-Go plan for each purchase transaction made by the customer.

“All of our customers are encouraged to contact our customer service department to discuss which plans best suit their needs, and changes to their plans can be made at any time,” says the company.

Netspend confirmed that the “inactivity fee” kicks in after 12 weeks, as indicated on the bill.

Netspend was contacted for comment by The Sun.

The Netspend prepaid card isn’t the only one that charges fees.

The Greenlight Prepaid Mastercard charges a monthly fee of (dollar)4.99 to (dollar)9.98 to use the card.

Prepaid cash is charged by FamZoo Prepaid Card for (dollar)2.50 to (dollar)4.33.

A (dollar)4.95 inactivity fee applies to the Movo Virtual Prepaid Visa Card.

Before loading cash onto prepaid cards, the best thing you can do is do some research on the card’s policies.

