LIVE%20Cryptocurrency%20Prices%20%E2%80%93%20Bitcoin%20has%20increased%20by%2070%%20in%20the%20past%20year%20and%20Shiba%20Inu%20has%20increased%20since%20Dehub%20Crypto%20launched%20a%20token%20platform.

The value of BITCOIN has risen by 70% in the last year, and the Shiba Inu cryptocurrency has soared since Dehub launched a token platform.

Bitcoin has remained the world’s most popular cryptocurrency, with its value increasing by more than 70% in 2021.

The coin started the year at (dollar)32,000 per coin, and by April, it had risen to (dollar)64,000 per coin.

Despite a drop in value from May to September, Bitcoin recovered and hit a new high in November 2021 of (dollar)69,044.

Bitcoin, Shiba Inu, and Ethereum are all up as of Monday morning, following a year of explosive growth.

Bitcoin is up over 10%, Ethereum is up over 4%, and Shiba Inu is up over 24%, according to Coinbase.

Shiba Inu’s rise follows the launch of tokenomics by DeHub, which bills itself as “the world’s first all-in-one decentralized multimedia entertainment hub.”

Continue reading China’s statement.

Bitcoin, the world’s most popular digital currency, and other cryptos are difficult to regulate because they cannot be traced by a country’s central bank.

The crackdown on cryptocurrency opens the door for China to launch its own digital currency, which it is already developing and will allow the central government to monitor transactions.

China’s position on cryptocurrencies

The PBOC stated that it will “vigorously combat virtual currency speculation, as well as related financial activities and misbehavior, in order to protect people’s assets and maintain economic, financial, and social order.”

Virtual currency trading had become “widespread, disrupting economic and financial order, giving rise to money laundering, illegal fund-raising, fraud, pyramid schemes, and other illegal and criminal activities,” according to the report.

China has shut down its cryptocurrency exchanges.

China shut down its local cryptocurrency exchanges in 2017.

Despite the crypto war, Chinese miners control nearly 80% of global cryptocurrency trade.

Part two of Russia’s crypto ban considerations

Russia is said to be working on its own ruble-backed digital currency, prompting the proposed cryptocurrency investment ban.

According to Fortune, approximately (dollar)5 billion in crypto transactions take place in the country each year, and nearly 12% of the population may already own crypto.

In comparison, only about 8% of the US population owns cryptocurrency.

According to Fortune, Russia reportedly invested in cryptocurrency in 2019 to mitigate the impact of sanctions related to meddling in the 2016 US election.

Russia is considering imposing a ban on cryptocurrency trading.

Russia’s central bank is reportedly considering banning cryptocurrency investments, despite the country’s long-standing skepticism of the digital currency.

The country’s financial authority has imposed a ban, which would…

