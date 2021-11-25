LIVE BITCOIN PRICE – Gala crypto jumps 31% in 24 HOURS as Sandbox and Metaverse soar.

The GALA cryptocurrency has risen by 31% in just 24 hours, owing to the meteoric rise of Sandbox and Metaverse.

After Adidas teased about a possible partnership, the Gala coin is now worth (dollar)0.47963, and Sandbox’s Sand token has risen 24 percent in the last day.

Bitcoin, on the other hand, has dropped to a month-low as traders fear that creditors of a defunct crypto exchange will be forced to liquidate their funds.

Bitcoin has lost 14% over the last week.

This year, it has increased by more than 90%.

Concerns about profit come after Tokyo announced plans to repay Mt Gox’s creditors after the company lost half a billion dollars in Bitcoin in 2014.

“Selling pressure has been consistent,” said Matthew Dibb, chief operating officer of Stack Funds, a Singapore-based crypto asset manager.

Libras will be available for purchase and sale on exchanges for traditional currencies, just like other cryptocurrencies.

According to Facebook, its alternative currency paves the way for more efficient online transactions and payments.

However, due to security and reliability concerns, the project was met with regulatory opposition.

Libra changed its name to Diem and relocated its operations from Switzerland to the United States in December 2020 as part of a “strategic shift.”

WHAT IS THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN A DIGITAL WALLET AND A PERSONAL WALLET

A digital wallet is a device or piece of software that securely stores the payment information and passwords of users for a variety of payment methods.

Users can use them to store cryptocurrencies, make online and in-store purchases, and keep track of their finances.

In 2019, Facebook announced plans to launch a cryptocurrency dubbed Libra at the time.

The tech behemoth stated that it wished to establish a separate, private currency system to make cross-border payments more convenient.

THE CRACKDOWN ON CRYPTO IN CHINA IS A ‘BIG OPPORTUNITY’ FOR THE US.

According to Pat Toomey, the top Republican on the Senate Banking Committee, China’s crackdown on cryptocurrency transactions is “a big opportunity for the US.”

This comes as the Securities and Exchange Commission of the United States lobbied for more cryptocurrency regulations.

CHINA HAS CURRENTLY SUSPENDED CRYPTO EXCHANGES, PART TWO

While the creation and trading of cryptocurrencies has been illegal in China since 2019, Beijing has increased its crackdowns this year, warning banks to halt related transactions and shut down much of the country’s vast network of bitcoin miners.

The central bank’s previous statement sent the clearest signal yet that China is anti-crypto.

CHINA HAS IN THE PAST STOPPED CRYPTO EXCHANGES.

China shut down its local cryptocurrency exchanges in 2017.

Despite the war on crypto, Chinese miners control nearly 80% of global cryptocurrency trade.

THE ANNOUNCEMENT OF BITCOIN LATINUM.

