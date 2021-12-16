LIVE cryptocurrency prices – Cryptocurrencies are ‘tanking’ today, with Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Shiba Inu all falling.

On Monday and Tuesday, three of the most popular cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Shiba Inu, all experienced price drops, causing a ripple effect throughout the crypto market.

According to CoinBase, as of 9 a.m. ET on Tuesday, the value of Shiba Inu had dropped 6.78 percent in the previous week.

At the same time, according to CoinBase, the price of Bitcoin had fallen 2.43 percent in the previous 24 hours.

As of Tuesday morning, Ethereum was down 4.51 percent over the previous day on Coinbase.

Meanwhile, Elon Musk was undoubtedly rejoicing on Monday morning after being named TIME Magazine’s Person of the Year for the year 2021.

Musk has previously backed Shiba Inu coin, as well as a number of other cryptocurrency tokens such as DogeCoin.

For the most up-to-date news and information, visit our cryptocurrency live blog…

What is Dogezilla, exactly?

DogeZilla is a community-based project founded by someone going by the alias 9ZEROES.

DogeZilla claims to be working to make the cryptocurrency world a safer place for users.

DogeZilla, according to its whitepaper, has a vault that verifies crypto launches.

“Obviously, it is not a 100% fool-proof method because that simply does not exist in this space,” it says, “but the purpose of Vault is to reduce risk to the greatest extent possible.”

Users can also collect DogeZilla tokens by holding them.

According to DogeZilla, “5% Holder Rewards are distributed to all token holders in proportion to their holding percentages.”

DogeZilla intends to release an NFTs Invasion Series in early 2022 for future projects.

Its logo depicts a giggling dog dressed as a dinosaur.

What is Ethereum, and how does it work?

Ethereum is a 2015 cryptocurrency.

After Bitcoin, it is the second largest.

According to some experts, it has the potential to one day overtake Bitcoin as the most popular cryptocurrency.

It was founded by eight individuals, one of whom is Vitalik Buterin, a 27-year-old cryptocurrency “celebrity.”

As Ethereum’s value soared, he recently became the world’s youngest crypto billionaire.

Ethereum is a ledger technology, similar to Bitcoin, that allows businesses to create new programs by using “blockchain.”

Part two of play-to-earn gaming

The new play-to-earn gaming model, which rewards players with cryptocurrency in exchange for their time spent playing, isn’t technically free.

According to Forbes, gamers may need to spend (dollar)1,000 or more to begin earning in the Axie Infinity universe.

Beginners must have three “Axies,” which can be purchased on the game’s Marketplace Dashboard.

Participants can then earn cryptocurrency by selling potions, breeding rare Axies, and a variety of other activities.

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.