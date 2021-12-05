LIVE cryptocurrency prices – Ethereum, Solana, and Bitcoin have all dropped more than 20% in the wake of the ‘crypto crash.’

LIVE cryptocurrency prices – Ethereum, Solana, and Bitcoin have all dropped over 20% as the ‘crypto crash’ has wreaked havoc on the market.

In just 24 hours, the value of a slew of popular cryptocurrencies has plummeted.

Bitcoin’s price has dropped from around (dollar)57,000 to (dollar)47,000 since early Friday morning, losing more than 17 percent of its value.

Ether’s price also plummeted to a low near (dollar)3,500 on Saturday, but has since recovered some ground.

Shiba Inu has been losing ground as well, falling 14.3% in the last 24 hours, though it has been gaining ground on Saturday.

According to CoinDesk, WisdomTree’s application for a spot bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) was denied by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) earlier this week.

WisdomTree, a financial institution, recently launched four cryptocurrency indices in the United States and Europe.

For the latest news and updates, visit our Cryptocurrency live blog…

WHICH CRYPTO COINS ARE THE MOST EXPENSIVE?

Cryptocurrency prices soared to new highs earlier this year, fueled by interest from high-profile figures like Elon Musk and increased institutional investment.

Bitcoin and Ethereum are the most valuable coins, but there are a slew of alternatives or altcoins vying for a piece of the crypto pie.

However, values can be volatile, and regulators have warned that investors could lose their entire investment.

WHERE DOES THE NFT MARKETPLACE COME FROM?

A non-fungible token (NFT) is one that cannot be exchanged for cash.

Non-fungible tokens, unlike bitcoin, are one-of-a-kind and cannot be replaced.

The Ethereum blockchain houses the vast majority of NFTs.

Ethereum is a cryptocurrency that can support non-fungible tokens.

NFTs can be used to buy and sell digital art and can be anything digital.

NFTs are listed on an NFT marketplace and made available for trading.

Users can advertise their NFTs on marketplaces, where buyers can look through them and bid on the items they want to buy.

GAMESTOP’S NFT MARKETPLACE IS THE SUBJECT OF RUMS.

Rumors have been circulating on the internet for a few weeks that GameStop is teaming up with Loopring to launch an NFT marketplace.

Since the initial rumors started to spread, the price of Loopring has increased by over 400%.

Loopring is now worth more than (dollar)3 a share, despite being valued at less than one dollar in the past.

While neither company has made an official announcement about the partnership, users on social media are eagerly awaiting the news.

CAN SHIBA IBU REACH ONE DOLLAR?

The value of Shiba Inus has recently skyrocketed, with several new all-time highs being set.

Shiba Inu was added to the CoinDCX mobile trading app on November 12, 2021, by cryptocurrency exchange CoinDCX.

Until then,

Latest News from Infosurhoy.