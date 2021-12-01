Live cryptocurrency prices: Shiba Inu soars, Bitcoin holds steady, and Dorsey sells a tweet as NFT as the Metaverse’s value is revealed

Shiba Inu soars, Bitcoin holds steady, and Dorsey sells tweet as NFT as Metaverse worth revealed

On Tuesday, the Shiba Inu coin soared as Bitcoin remained stable and Jack Dorsey sold a tweet as an NFT, revealing the Metaverse’s value.

Shibu Inu is a cryptocurrency token that can be held in trillions.

In just 24 hours, the coin’s value grew by 18.28%.

Shiba Inu tokens feature the same dog as Dogecoin, a cryptocurrency that has become one of the most popular this year.

In other news, according to CNBC, Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey sold his first-ever tweet NFT for over (dollar)2.3 million.

According to the New York Times, the Metaverse will soon be worth (dollar)1 trillion.

SQUID CRYPTO SCAMMERS GET AWAY WITH $2.1 MILLION

SQUID coin creators pulled the rug out from under the project and cashed in the coins for real money just a week after it launched.

A total of (dollar)2.1 million was lost by investors who fell victim to the scam.

VIRVIA AND OTHER NEW CRYPTOCURRENCIES WILL BE RELEASED IN 2021.

According to its website, the VDV token was introduced in May 2021 with the goal of “developing a new generation payment platform that can be integrated with the existing eCommerce industry.”

The VDV payment system is made up of the VDV token, which is based on Binance Smart Chain and designed for ecommerce transactions.

EVERGROWING CRYPTOCURRENCIES RELEASED IN 2021

In the year 2021, EverGrow is expected to be the next big cryptocurrency.

It distributes 8% of each transaction to all token holders directly to their wallets with each transaction.

The process is fully automated, and each coin owner will receive a share based on the number of coins they own.

To reduce the volume of swing trading, an additional one percent is applied to all sales.

SAFEMOON AND OTHER NEW CRYPTOCURRENCIES WILL BE RELEASED IN 2021.

SafeMoon debuted in March and quickly gained traction after its price soared in April.

According to the company’s website, it’s a DeFi token rather than a cryptocurrency.

The term “decentralized finance token” refers to a cryptocurrency that is not centralized.

They’re complicated, but their main goal is to disrupt the financial world by allowing people to follow and lend in peer-to-peer networks without the need for a bank.

They use blockchain technology, which is similar to Bitcoin.

SafeMoon claims that those who buy and hold the cryptocurrency will be rewarded, while those who sell it will be penalized.

NEW CRYPTOCURRENCIES WILL BE RELEASED IN 2021, INCLUDING BITCLOUT.

BitClout is a social media platform and open-source cryptocurrency project.

On the basis of their reputations, users can buy and sell “creator coins.”

When they do something good, for example,

