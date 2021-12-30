LIVE cryptocurrency prices – The cryptocurrency market has plummeted by (dollar)300 million, with Bitcoin falling to (dollar)3,000 and Ethereum to (dollar)2,000.

LIVE cryptocurrency prices – In a dramatic drop, the cryptocurrency market has lost (dollar)300 million, with Bitcoin falling to (dollar)3,000 and Ethereum falling to (dollar)2,000.

This week, a CATASTROPHIC drop in the cryptocurrency market resulted in a loss of nearly (dollar)300 million in liquidations.

Bitcoin prices, in particular, fell by as much as (dollar)3,000 on Tuesday morning, though they have since risen slightly in the last 24 hours as of Thursday morning.

In addition, “futures on ether, the Ethereum network’s native currency, saw over (dollar)57 million in liquidations,” according to Coindesk.

Other major coins, including Solana and Terra, suffered losses as well, according to the outlet.

As of Thursday, Shiba Inu and Dogecoin were both down from the previous week.

Meanwhile, some experts believe that Ethereum, Decentraland, and Basic Attention will all see price increases in 2022.

Regardless of what else happens in the highly volatile market, Motley Fool contributors believe those three cryptocurrencies could see gains next year.

“Ethereum stands out as a great crypto for 2022 and beyond,” according to the publication, but BAT and Decentraland are also good bets.

How to Spot a Scam on the Blockchain

Blockchain networks are the foundation of cryptocurrencies.

Scammers frequently claim that their blockchain is “in development” or “about to be released,” but all legitimate cryptos come with a website that can be used to verify the currency.

Users can use any search engine to find the connected blockchain by typing the name of the cryptocurrency followed by the phrases “blockchain explorer” or “blockchain scan.”

What is a blockchain, and what are its advantages and disadvantages?

A blockchain is a distributed ledger that allows encrypted data to be securely transferred, making it nearly impossible to duplicate or counterfeit.

Any cryptocurrency transaction is built on top of this ledger.

People can use cryptocurrency to trade currency or assets digitally without going through a government or a bank.

What is the Metaverse, exactly?

“The metaverse is a set of virtual 3D spaces where you can share immersive experiences with each other when you can’t be together,” said Meta’s VR boss Andrew Bosworth.

“What comes after the internet? You get to be in the experiences instead of looking at a screen.”

“You don’t have to experience it in VR at first; most people will do so on their existing screens.”

Mark Zuckerberg of Facebook dubbed it “the next version of the internet,” predicting that the true metaverse would be ready within a decade.

The term “metaverse” is used in a broad sense.

It’s the internet, but it’s also immersive, so you’re immersed in it.

Games, social networks, videos, shopping, health and fitness, and other features will be available on the platform.

