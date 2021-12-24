LIVE cryptocurrency prices – With the launch of the world’s first NFT crypto platform, only 1.3 million Bitcoin remain on exchanges.

LIVE cryptocurrency prices – With the launch of the world’s first NFT crypto platform, only 1.3 million Bitcoins remain on exchanges.

CRYPTO enthusiasts should be aware that there are only 1.3 million Bitcoins left on exchanges, and the world’s first NFT crypto platform has been launched.

According to CoinTelegraph, the remaining Bitcoin supply is only 6.3 percent of the total supply, the lowest since 2021.

Meanwhile, NewsFile reports that TribeOne, the first AI-powered NFT and DeFi funding platform, has been launched. “This seamless platform provides users access to NFT lending products, innovative DeFi products, zero-to-low collateralized loans, saving andamp; investing products through a single platform,” according to the press release.

This comes as the value of the Shiba Inu coin had risen by Friday morning, with Bitcoin also seeing gains.

According to CoinBase, the value of Shina Inu had increased by more than 6% as of 9 a.m. on Friday morning.

According to CoinBase, Bitcoin had risen by about 5% in the previous 24 hours at the same time.

For the latest news and updates, visit our cryptocurrency live blog…

Part 2 of a two-part series on crypto investments

Crypto exchanges, start-ups dealing with NFTs, and play-to-earn gaming were all highlighted by Fortune as factors in the crypto industry exploding in 2021.

The Metaverse’s growing popularity has also resulted in multi-million dollar investments.

(Dollar)30 billion has been invested in cryptocurrencies.

According to Fortune, the cryptocurrency industry received a record (dollar)30 billion in contributions in 2021.

Bloomberg News data was cited by the news outlet, which claimed that (dollar)7.2 billion came from American investors.

The (dollar)30 billion is nearly four times the (dollar)8 billion invested in the crypto industry in 2018, according to Fortune.

What is the definition of fiat?

If you’ve ever heard the term “fiat” in the cryptocurrency world, know that it has nothing to do with the automobile manufacturer.

The term “fiat currency” refers to money issued by the government.

Cryptocurrency, or virtual money like Bitcoin, is not backed by governments or adheres to the same standards as fiat money, which is why investors are concerned about its volatility.

Continued with celebrities and NFTs

Tom Brady, the quarterback for the New England Patriots, has launched a sports NFT platform that sells signed NFTs in an 8-bit style.

Comedian Jimmy Fallon has stated that the Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT is one of his favorites.

According to crypto website Cointelegraph, Kings of Leon released their latest album as an NFT that included exclusive artwork and concert tickets.

John Cena’s attempt to sell 500 NFTs for (dollar)1000 each was a “catastrophic failure,” as only 37 were sold.

NFTs and celebrities

Fashion designers, sports leagues, and celebrities have all embraced the…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.