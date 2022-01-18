LIVE EuroMillions draw: £55 million lottery jackpot up for grabs TONIGHT, plus the latest Thunderball numbers

EUROMILLIONS is back tonight, with a chance to win a life-changing sum of money in the mega draw.

The top prize is £55 million in Tuesday’s lottery game, which takes place between 8.15pm and 8.30pm.

Thunderball will also return at 8 p.m., just before the massive EuroMillions draw, with a chance to win a cool £500,000 jackpot.

Libby Elliot, from Aberdeenshire, Scotland, won £2,169,664 on the lottery after visiting her father in the hospital.

He gave his grandchildren pocket money and his daughter “two pounds pocket money” shortly before leaving.

“On the spur of the moment, I put it on the Lucky Dip on my way home,” Libby, then 57, told the Daily Record in 2013.

Her father couldn’t believe the news the next day and was astounded that Libby was in the hospital with him rather than planning how to spend her money.

“Look at you, you’re a multi-millionaire, and yet you’re sitting here beside me,” he said, she recalled.

Libby said the memory “still makes me cry,” and her life has changed dramatically since then.

She went on to lose 11 stone and go “on dream trips around the world – from Jerusalem to Route 66 to Buenos Aires.”

If you played the lottery online, your winnings will usually be deposited into your National Lottery account.

Most prizes can be claimed at a designated post office, regional National Lottery center, or by mail.

It’s possible that you’ll be required to fill out a claim form and show identification.

You should contact the National Lottery to arrange for your claim to be processed in person if you have won £50,000 or more.

Karen Dakin, 53, won the draw hours before Mother’s Day, with numbers based on her son Callum’s 14th birthday.

“In some strange way, my son has helped give me the most amazing Mother’s Day gift of all time!” she said.

“I’ve always picked special numbers, including my son Callum’s date of birth – the year and the time,” she continued, “so I instantly recognized the winning numbers.”

“Wow, what an incredible turn of events.”

Derek and Dawn Ladner of Redruth, Cornwall, were overjoyed when the same six numbers they dialed every day came up.

