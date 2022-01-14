LIVE EuroMillions results – Winning numbers for tonight’s £45 million jackpot on Friday, January 14; where to buy tickets

The EuroMillions jackpot for tonight’s draw is a staggering £45 million, with the mega draw taking place at 8.15 p.m.

And the “must-win” Lotto jackpot for Saturday has risen to £12 million after no one won the top prize in the midweek draw.

The following are some of the previous record prizes won by UK winners:

And when it came to gifting some of their winnings to family and friends, it turned into a bigger operation, one Sharon compares to the ‘Secret Millionaire.’

“My husband used to work as a hotel manager, and he created a spreadsheet and went around to about 30 friends and family members’ homes, almost like Secret Millionaire.”

“We’ve always said that having that much money is a responsibility, and we want to spend it wisely and not waste it.”

“We made a small card and put a check in it, which we gave to them.”

When they won £12.4 million on the EuroMillions and gave away 30 cheques to friends and family, their lives were turned upside down.

After checking their ticket on their way home from a vacation in 2010, Sharon and Nigel Mather from Sale, Greater Manchester, won the life-changing sum.

Nigel, 55, was a hotel manager, and Sharon, 50, had recently returned to Trafford Council’s finance department after maternity leave.

They purchased the ticket while on vacation and did not realize they had won until they returned home.

According to researchers, the National Lottery ball number 27 has the highest chance of helping lottery players win a jackpot.

In the last ten years, it has appeared in 3,071 draws, more than any other.

In the UK National Lottery, Thunderball, EuroMillions, and Irish Lotto, the number appeared 399 times.

That’s 141 more times than the unluckiest number, 57, which was only drawn 258 times.

The second most fortunate number is 54, which appeared 387 times.

Then came 29, 42, 52, and 58 in a tie for third place…

